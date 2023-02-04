Frankfurt goalkeeper Trapp signs new deal

Germany international goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has penned a contract extension to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt until June 2026, the Bundesliga outfit confirmed on Friday.

The 32-year-old custodian, whose contract was due to expire in 2024, signed for another two years, including an option to prolong the deal with the reigning UEFA Europa League champions for one more year.

“It was always important to us to extend Kevin’s contract in the long term and to give him a perspective for his time after his active career. It is important for the club to keep identification figures in the long term. In my opinion, we now have the strongest German goalkeeper between our posts. That makes us proud,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krosche.

Trapp joined Frankfurt for the first time in 2012 before moving to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain three years later. With PSG, Trapp lifted the French championship, Cup and League Cup, as well as the Super Cup.

After three successful years in Paris, Trapp returned to home soil for the 2018-2019 campaign on loan in the Eintracht jersey and penned his permanent comeback in 2019. He made to date a total of 282 appearances for Frankfurt, making him the second-most capped goalkeeper in the club’s history. The Frankfurt’s No. 1 has been part of Germany’s national team since 2017 and made six competitive outings.

“Everyone knows how much this club means to me and that I feel at home in Frankfurt,” Trapp told the club’s official website. “I am happy that I will continue to be part of the Eintracht’s family. We have already experienced a lot together and still have a lot planned. The club’s ambitions are 100% in line with mine.”

The Eagles, who currently sit on the sixth place in Bundesliga, will clash with relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin on Saturday before they encounter second-division outfit Darmstadt in the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday. ■