Lebanon, Cyprus sign agreement to strengthen military cooperation

Lebanon and Cyprus have signed a cooperation agreement for 2023 to exchange military expertise between the two countries, the Lebanese Armed Forces announced on Friday.

The Lebanese Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning Youssef Haddad signed the agreement on Thursday in Cyprus with Colonel Loukas Hadjikonstantas, who represented the Cypriot army, the Lebanese Armed Forces said in a statement on its website.

The agreement aims for stronger cooperation in military activities that include joint air and sea operations in search, rescue, and the protection of oil platforms, as well as joint operations in emergencies.

The agreement is “a continuation” of the pact signed on Aug. 18, 2021 between the two countries to facilitate military cooperation and expertise exchange, according to the statement. ■