Explosion hits gas pipeline in Türkiye after earthquakes

An explosion hit a gas pipeline in Turkey’s southern province of Hatay after two strong earthquakes jolted the country early Monday, Ihlas News Agency reported.

Turkey’s state-owned energy company BOTAS announced that it has suspended natural gas flow to southern Gaziantep, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces.

More than 280 people died in Turkey after two powerful earthquakes struck the country’s southern and southeastern regions early Monday, said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

A magnitude-7.4 quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 (0117 GMT), followed by another magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit southern Gaziantep province at 04:26 (0126 GMT), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. The focus of the quake was located at a depth of 7 km.

“We dispatched all our search and rescue teams to earthquake zones. We set the highest alert,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The minister said the quakes caused casualties in at least 10 provinces.

“We’ve set up a fourth-level alert. This is an alarm that includes international assistance,” Soylu said. ■