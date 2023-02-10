Barcelona president Laporta: We are in much better situation now

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave an upbeat message on the state of the club in a press conference on Thursday, in which he discussed both sporting and economic questions.

Laporta spoke with the club eight points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, after having defeating Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in January.

“We are doing well and our first objective is La Liga, where we are leaders, despite being in a phase of rebuilding. We are firm favorites for the title, but we know we have to work hard. We have recovered our happiness,” said Laporta.

The club president praised coach Xavi Hernandez saying “he is doing very well and with him in charge, we will probably do even better.”

Laporta said that he and his directors had “saved Barca from financial ruin with brave decisions and we are getting a record in contracts and sponsorships,” nevertheless adding that La Liga’s strict financial fair play rules made it difficult to sign new players.

“We are still working to try and inscribe players [into the first-team squad] and we are working on a financial plan,” he insisted.

He had words of praise for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract in the summer, but admitted the club and player had yet to discuss a new deal. ■