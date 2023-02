Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation on Friday, according to Moldpres, the national news agency.

“The time has come to announce my resignation from this position,” Gavrilita told a briefing at the headquarters of the government.

Since the beginning of Gavrilita’s government, composed of 17 members and 13 ministries on Aug. 6, 2021, five members have been changed, including a deputy prime minister. ■