Pakistani police foil possible terrorist attacks, arrest 2 terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province has foiled possible terrorist attacks by arresting two mastermind terrorists, local media reported Thursday evening.

Local media quoting official sources reported that the CTD and an intelligence agency conducted an operation and arrested the culprits in Rawalpindi, a garrison city adjacent to the country’s capital Islamabad.

The arrested terrorists belonged to the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were planning to conduct attacks with the help of suicide bombers at four different locations, including a police compound in Islamabad, said the reports.

During the investigation, the CTD found that the terrorists had already conducted photo and video recces of the sites they have targeted.

Earlier in the week, the CTD claimed to have arrested nine TTP terrorists from different areas of Punjab, and confiscated weapons, ammunition and explosives from their possession. ■