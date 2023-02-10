Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israeli army

A Palestinian man who attempted to stab soldiers was shot and killed south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Thursday, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

In a statement, the Israeli army issued a picture of a large kitchen knife and said it was used by the suspect to try to stab the soldiers who “responded with live fire and neutralized the suspect.”

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the killed man as Sharif Hasan Rabbaa, 22.

The killing was the latest in a surge of violence in the West Bank, as Israel maintains that it has intensified its military raids in the West Bank after a string of deadly street attacks in March and April 2022.

The Israeli army has killed at least 43 Palestinians since Jan. 1, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA, while Israel said seven Israelis were killed in attacks during the same period. ■