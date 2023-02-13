New Zealand delivers support package for flood, cyclone-affected communities

The New Zealand government announced an 11.5 million New Zealand dollars (7.25 million U.S. dollars) Community Support Package on Monday to help tens of thousands of people affected by the recent floods as the North Island regions prepare to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Community organizations and groups have mobilized quickly to support people who have been impacted and displaced as a result of the unprecedented flooding two weeks ago, said Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

Monday’s announcement was a new round of New Zealand’s ongoing response to support the country’s largest city Auckland and other impacted regions, Sepuloni said.

“This support package will provide immediate relief for individuals and families, bespoke support for disabled people like transport assistance, as well as support for the voluntary sector who continue to be at the heart of their communities and our response,” she said.

More than 25,000 people have been supported with food, clothing, shelter, bedding and medication. People have lost their homes and vehicles, families are facing additional challenges getting their children back to school and many families will be facing anxiety and distress from the significant disruption of the floods and impending cyclone, the minister said.

Monday’s package sits alongside a suite of supports that the government has put in place to enhance the response in Auckland.

A state of emergency has been declared in five North Island regions including Auckland before Cyclone Gabrielle unleashes its full fury. Emergency preparations are underway as power outages, flight cancellations, and school closures are seen in the region.

This is only two weeks after Auckland and the adjacent region Waikato were inundated by record downpours and floods. ■