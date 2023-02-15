Lebanon receives first shipment of wheat

Lebanon has started to receive the first shipment of 33,000 tons of wheat financed by the World Bank via a 150 million-U.S. dollars loan.

The shipment is sufficient for about one month-worth of Arabic bread consumption in the country.

Additional shipments of varying sizes would come over the following months to maintain access to affordable bread throughout the lifespan of the World Bank loan.

The Lebanon Wheat Supply Emergency Project, approved by the country’s parliament in July 2022, aimed to ensure wheat supply in the country despite disruptions in the global commodity market. The loan would remain active until May 31, shows World Bank’s website.

Lebanon imports nearly 80 percent of the wheat it consumes, a vast majority of which used to come from now conflict-plagued Ukraine and Russia, the statement noted.