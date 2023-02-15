WHO urges immediate, targeted measles vaccination in Europe

February 15, 2023

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Europe has urged countries in the region to immediately develop targeted measles vaccination catch-up strategies.

Since early 2022, cases of measles, a disease caused by a highly contagious respiratory virus, have been steadily increasing in the WHO European Region, following a period of very low detection in 2021.

A minimum of 95 percent routine coverage with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine will be sufficient to stop the spread of the virus and prevent major outbreaks from occurring again, according to WHO Europe.

