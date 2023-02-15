WHO urges immediate, targeted measles vaccination in Europe

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Europe has urged countries in the region to immediately develop targeted measles vaccination catch-up strategies.

Since early 2022, cases of measles, a disease caused by a highly contagious respiratory virus, have been steadily increasing in the WHO European Region, following a period of very low detection in 2021.

A minimum of 95 percent routine coverage with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine will be sufficient to stop the spread of the virus and prevent major outbreaks from occurring again, according to WHO Europe.