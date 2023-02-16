Cyprus donates 500,000 euros for Turkey, Syria quake victims

The government of Cyprus decided on Wednesday to donate 500,000 euros (533,200 U.S. dollars) to the victims of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, it said in a statement.

Turkey is technically still at war with Cyprus and the statement did not specify how the donation will be allocated between the two countries.

Cyprus has also donated goods and money to the quake victims in response to a call by the state-run Pan Cyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council and several non-governmental organizations.

The victims of the quakes include around 50 Turkish Cypriots, among them 24 high school students who participated in a volleyball tournament in one of the stricken cities.

The bodies of the children, parents and teachers, were found under the rubble at a hotel.

A member of the team, who was pulled out alive from the rubble, said the hotel collapsed during the first moments of the quake.

The cabinet statement said that the ministers observed a minute’s silence in honor of the Turkish Cypriots killed by the quake and President Nicos Anastasiades conveyed his sincere condolences to the Turkish Cypriot community and the relatives of the victims.

The Turkish Cypriot community, which makes up about 20 percent of the country’s population, live in the northern part of the island, which has been under the control of Turkish troops since 1974 . ■