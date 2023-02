The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the European Olympic Committees (EOC) and the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF) will donate one million U.S. dollars to the Olympic community affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The IOC also announced the ORF will use the funds, which were originally planned to support the Sport for Solidarity program, for humanitarian assistance, including food, clothes and blankets.