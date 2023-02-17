Cambodian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

February 17, 2023

Cambodia sent the 13th batch of 216 peacekeepers to join a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon last week.

The military multi-skilled engineering group will substitute the 12th batch, whose one-year term had come to an end.

The peacekeepers will work on landmine clearance, construction of roads, bridges, shelters and pumping wells, he said.

The Southeast Asian nation first sent troops overseas on UN peacekeeping missions in 2006. To date, the country has dispatched a total of more than 8,000 blue berets to join UN peacekeeping missions in Sudan, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Chad, Syria, Lebanon and Mali. ■

