Cyprus: Enviro’ Centre marks World Wetlands Day

The Akrotiri Environmental and Education Centre recently marked World Wetlands Day by offering experiential workshops with its team of experts.

The event was organised with the Republic of Cyprus Unit for Environmental Education and Sustainable Development and the Akrotiri community.

One of the centre’s aims is to maximise awareness of the wetlands and the urgency of its restoration.

Wetlands Day provides the perfect opportunity to achieve those goals as it allows the centre to get the community involved.

The workshops were held in Greek and were attended by families from various communities, who visited the wetlands for collection of water invertebrates, which were then examined and identified at the AEEC’s lab through stereoscopes.

Participants of all ages also had the privilege to learn everything about basket making and were given the opportunity to make their own.

Thomas Hadjikyriakou, manager of the centre, stressed the importance of World Wetlands Day, he said: “World Wetlands Day is a big event worldwide and we always look forward to welcoming people at the centre. Our wetlands offer much and we are always happy to see people coming to learn more about what we have here.

“Akrotiri Peninsula is one of the biodiversity hotspots on the island and the Western Mediterranean basin. It hosts about 30 natural habitat types and over 800 different plant species. Many of them are endemic and about 30 of them are endangered with extinction.

A total of 364 bird species have been recorded at the Peninsula, as well as hundreds of insect species, including a large number of endemic ones.”

On the February 02 – the official World wetlands Day – the centre hosted two local schools for an educational programme specifically on the Akrotiri wetlands.

“Among the many educational programmes that the centre offers, are organised tours for students from both the Bases and the RoC, in which students have the opportunity to participate in fieldwork activities. The work being carried out by staff at the centre is remarkable.”

AEEC is supported by the Bases in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Culture, alongside the Akrotiri community.

It is part of a wider network of environmental education centres island wide with over 10000 visitors per year.