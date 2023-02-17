France’s gas consumption down 9.3 pct in 2022: GRTgaz

In 2022, natural gas consumption in France decreased by 9.3 percent compared with 2021, the country’s gas transmission system operator GRTgaz says.

Last year, the country consumed 430 terawatt-hours (TWh) of natural gas, compared with 474 TWh in 2021, mainly due to the warm weather, the high energy prices and consumer awareness.

Gas consumption by both the general public and industry was down from 2021 levels, by 16.6 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, GRTgaz said.

However, since many nuclear reactors in France were shut down for maintenance, the quantity of gas used to generate electricity rose by 54.4 percent.

To compensate for the lack of Russian gas, the volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported through LNG terminals rose by 102 percent to 370 TWh, while imports through pipeline dropped to 278 TWh, the company said.

Meanwhile, GRTgaz noted that 158 TWh of gas were transited from France to Switzerland, Italy, Belgium and Germany in 2022, compared with 42 TWh in 2021. ■