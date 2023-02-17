Italians pay more for less in 2022 amid record inflation: ISTAT

Italians paid higher prices for less goods in 2022, new government data shows, the latest indication that the cost of living in Italy is on the rise.

Retail sales in the country rose in value last year, but fell when measured by volume, new data published by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) shows.

In specific terms, sales rose by 4.6 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year when measured by value. However, when measured by volume, sales dropped by 0.8 percent over the same period, meaning that on average Italians paid 4.6 percent more for 0.8 percent less last year.

The figures include retail sales of all types of final consumer goods, including food, clothing, furniture, and electronics, sold both online and in-store. R aw materials are not included in the calculations.

Across the European Union prices have been driven higher by energy costs that have surged in the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“All quarters last year saw cyclical increases in the overall value of sales when compared to related volumes,” ISTAT said. “On average in 2022 the growth in value was seen in all forms of distribution, albeit to different extents.”

Italy’s economy grew by 3.9 percent last year, ISTAT said, higher than most forecasts. Nevertheless, this growth rate failed to keep pace with the 8.1 percent year-on-year inflation in 2022, the highest since the adoption of the euro currency in 1999. ■