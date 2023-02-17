Lebanese experts call for urgent measures to stop currency collapse

Lebanese authorities need to adopt measures to stop the collapse of the local currency, which has lost more than 96 percent of its value over the past three years, experts said.

Mounir Younes, an economist and head of the economic department at Nidaa al Watan newspaper, told Xinhua that Lebanese authorities must allow the Lebanese pound (LBP) and the U.S. dollar to “trade on a transparent platform.”

“We will then be able to know the real value of the LBP and the dollar as their prices can be set daily by calculating the average for all demand and supply of the two currencies,” Younes explained.

Until Feb. 1, the Lebanese pound had been officially pegged at 1,507 to the dollar, a rate far below its true market value which has been in free fall since 2019.

Although the Central Bank of Lebanon changed the official rate to 15,000 LBP on Feb. 1, the level was still far lower than the central bank’s 42,000 LBP used by commercial banks and foreign exchange dealers, and the current black-market rate, which has risen to 65,000 LBP.

Patrick Mardini, president of the Lebanese Institute for Market Studies, said that the Central Bank of Lebanon must immediately stop issuing excessive currency.

According to Mardini, the LBP in circulation has increased from 4 trillion LBP three years ago to 80 trillion LBP today.

He added that government must find ways to increase its revenues and cut its spending to finance its expenses.

“When the government is no longer allowed to borrow from the central bank, it will have to find a way to increase its revenues which will force authorities to do necessary reforms,” he said.

For his part, Bilal Alameh, a professor of economics at the Modern University for Business and Science in Beirut, told Xinhua that it is impossible to control the collapse of the Lebanese pound as long as the parallel market is controlled by banks, money transfer companies and money exchange stores which are outside the control of the government.

“We need a sovereign government capable of enforcing serious reforms to stop this collapse,” he said.

On Friday, the delegation of the European Union (EU) in Lebanon expressed its concern about the current situation in Lebanon, calling for measures to put the country on the recovery path.

It urged in a statement “all stakeholders to act responsibly for the full implementation of the prior actions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” reiterating the EU’s readiness to support Lebanon on a path towards macroeconomic and financial stability and growth, which requires structural reforms.

Lebanon has been suffering from a steep financial crisis. The collapse of the local currency has plunged over 80 percent of the population into poverty.

The country has so far failed to implement serious reforms to unlock aid from the International Monetary Fund. ■