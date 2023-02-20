12 killed, 54 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan’s Punjab

At least 12 passengers were killed and 54 others injured on Sunday night as a bus fell into a ditch in the Chakwal district of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, rescue service told Xinhua.

The rescue service said that the accident took place on the motorway near Kallar Kahar area of the district when the bus went off to the other side of the road due to brake failure, hit three cars coming from the opposite direction, and eventually fell off the road into a ditch.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospitals, it said, adding that four of the injured passengers were in critical condition.

The passengers in the ill-fated bus were going back to Lahore, capital of Punjab, from Rawalpindi city of the province after attending a wedding ceremony, according to the rescue service. ■