Cyprus records increase in January tourism figures

The arrivals of tourists reached 90.549 in January 2023 compared to 43.944 in January 2022, recording an increase of 106,1%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism in Cyprus for January 2023 with a share of 20,6% (18.631) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 16,6% (14.991), Poland with 12,3% (11.166) and Greece with 11,6% (10.459).

For a percentage of 64,8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in January 2023 was holidays, for 21,4% visit to friends and relatives and for 13,4% business. Respectively, in January 2022, 57,5% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 22,3% visited friends or relatives and 20,2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.