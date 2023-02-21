Cyprus records increase in January tourism figures

February 21, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Mediterranean Focus, Travel 0

(File: Famagusta Gazette)

The arrivals of tourists reached 90.549 in January 2023 compared to 43.944 in January 2022, recording an increase of 106,1%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism in Cyprus for January 2023 with a share of 20,6% (18.631) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 16,6% (14.991), Poland with 12,3% (11.166) and Greece with 11,6% (10.459).

For a percentage of 64,8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in January 2023 was holidays, for 21,4% visit to friends and relatives and for 13,4% business. Respectively, in January 2022, 57,5% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 22,3% visited friends or relatives and 20,2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

 

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 7194 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG