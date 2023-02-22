Communists give Blinken frosty reception in Greece

A series of protests were held Tuesday against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Greece in Athens and other cities.

The U.S. official was on a two-day visit to the Greek capital on Monday and Tuesday.

The youth division of the Communist Party of Greece (KNE) and the party’s workers union PAME held a protest outside the United States’ embassy in Athens, the Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Hundreds of protesters chanted that Blinken was a persona non grata, raising banners with slogans against U.S. policies, the local newspaper Efimerida Syntakton (Editors’ Journal) reported.

Protesters also shouted “out of NATO, out of the bases, no participation in the interventions,” according to the report.

Moreover, university student unions and leftist organizations held a separate protest in Athens, marching to the U.S. embassy, while gatherings were held in the port city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece and the Chania city on the Crete island.