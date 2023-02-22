Jordan: Three IS – linked terrorists sentenced to death

Jordan’s State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday sentenced three members of a terrorist cell to death over a series of attacks in the Jordanian city of Salt.

The three are part of 14 defendants involved in the terrorist attacks in Salt that killed members of the Jordanian armed forces and security agencies, it reported.

The court decided to jail eight other members of the terrorist group affiliated with Islamic State (ISIS) from 5-20 years in prison, it added.

The court also announced the acquittal of three individuals who were charged with involvement in the same terrorist activities in Salt in 2018.

The defendants were charged with multiple counts, including using, possessing and manufacturing explosives and weapons, as well as carrying out terrorist attacks resulting in human casualties and destruction of property.

They were also charged with promoting the ideas of the ISIS group.