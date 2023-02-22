New US ambassador begins work in Cyprus, hails good relations

President Anastasiades has received the credentials of the new US Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie D. Fisher.

During their meeting, they exchanged views on Cyprus-US bilateral relations, mainly in the fields of Security and Defence as well as Energy. Subsequently, they reviewed the current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the close cooperation between the US and Cyprus to achieve conditions of peace and stability in the wider region.

Anastasiades thanked the American Ambassador for ‘the long-term support of the United States in our efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem’. Anastasiades and Ambassador Fisher discussed the latest developments regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, in light of the US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv, expressing their undivided support for the sovereignty, the independence and the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also the belief that diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities – a year after the Russian invasion – must be intensified.