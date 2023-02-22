Portugal and Haiti qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Members of Portugal celebrate after winning a group A play-off tournament match between Portugal and Cameroon for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Portugal and Haiti have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 finals after play-off wins on Wednesday.

Haiti has qualified for the elite tournament for the first time after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Chile in the Group B final of the Play-off Tournament held in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Portugal beat Cameroon 2-1 in the Group A final to reach the Women’s World Cup finals in nearby Hamilton.

Haiti will be placed in Group D with England, Denmark and China in the finals.

Portugal will be in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the Netherlands. ■

