Uzbekistan and Egypt sign contracts worth US1.6 billion

February 22, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Africa & Middle East, Egypt, Mediterranean Focus 0

Abdel Fattah EL-SISI (President of Egypt, Egypt)

Uzbekistan and Egypt have signed contracts and agreements worth 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in various fields, the Uzbek presidential press service said Wednesday.

The deals, covering energy, textile and agricultural sectors, were signed during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Egypt on Feb. 20-21.

Mirziyoyev and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also agreed to adopt a roadmap to implement joint projects and promote trade and investment cooperation, it said.

“Egyptian companies have every opportunity to jointly implement large investment programs in our country,” the Uzbek president was quoted as saying. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 7257 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG