Uzbekistan and Egypt sign contracts worth US1.6 billion

Uzbekistan and Egypt have signed contracts and agreements worth 1.6 billion U.S. dollars in various fields, the Uzbek presidential press service said Wednesday.

The deals, covering energy, textile and agricultural sectors, were signed during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Egypt on Feb. 20-21.

Mirziyoyev and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, also agreed to adopt a roadmap to implement joint projects and promote trade and investment cooperation, it said.

“Egyptian companies have every opportunity to jointly implement large investment programs in our country,” the Uzbek president was quoted as saying. ■