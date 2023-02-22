Zambia expects rains and flooding as Freddy approaches

The Zambian government on Wednesday said it has put in place measures to avert the negative effects of tropical cyclone Freddy which may cause an increase in rains and flooding.

Collins Nzovu, the minister of Green Economy and Environment, said the cyclone was expected to enhance rains over some parts of the country from Feb. 26 and lead to increased waterlogging and flooding.

He said during a parliamentary session that the ministry has since asked citizens living in low-lying areas to move to the high ground until the rains and flooding are over.

He said the ministry, through Zambia’s meteorological agency, will continue to update the nation on the likely effects of the cyclone, adding that the ministry working with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has put in place measures to deal with the negative effects.

The tropical cyclone has so far hit Madagascar and was anticipated to move over Mozambique.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Department of Safety and Security issued an advisory to all its staff and personnel in Zambia to be alert in anticipation of the landfall of the tropical cyclone. ■