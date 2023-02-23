Breaking: Russian SU-25 fighter jet crashes near Ukraine, pilot killed

An SU-25 fighter jet crashed while returning to its base airfield in the Belgorod region on Thursday “after completing a combat mission,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The plane crashed in a deserted area, killing the pilot and causing no damage on the ground, the ministry said, adding that a technical malfunction had led to the incident.

Earlier in the day, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said on Telegram that a Defense Ministry aircraft had crashed in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region and an investigation team was working at the site.

It was previously reported that the pilot ejected from the aircraft and survived.

The Belgorod region is located in southwest Russia near Ukraine. ■

