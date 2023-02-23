Cyprus scholarships for students from Gambia, Guyana, Libya and Palestinian Authority

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) has been signed concerning cooperation in granting scholarships to students from Gambia, Guyana, Libya and the Palestinian Authority to study at the Cyprus University of Technology.

The Memorandum was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ioannis Kasoulides, and on behalf of TEPAK by the Rector, Panagiotis Zafeiris.

Kasoulides emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs views in a positive light the cooperation with Cyprus’ academic institutions as regards the grant of scholarships to third countries’ nationals, as such programs contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral relations of the Republic of Cyprus while promoting both the academic institutions themselves internationally as well as the image of Cyprus as a centre of high-level studies.