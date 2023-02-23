Jet 2 to fly Birmingham – Cyprus from May

More than 10,000 additional seats have been added to Jet2 ‘s early summer schedule to destinations including Cyprus, Spain, the Canary Islands and Portugal.

UK passengers from Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and London Stansted Airports will benefit from the additional capacity.

Birmingham Airport’s additional services include Larnaca in May.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity, meaning this year we will operate our biggest ever summer programme”

As reported yesterday, the arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 90.549 in January 2023 compared to 43.944 in January 2022, recording an increase of 106,1%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism in Cyprus for January 2023 with a share of 20,6% (18.631) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 16,6% (14.991), Poland with 12,3% (11.166) and Greece with 11,6% (10.459).

For a percentage of 64,8% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in January 2023 was holidays, for 21,4% visit to friends and relatives and for 13,4% business. Respectively, in January 2022, 57,5% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 22,3% visited friends or relatives and 20,2% visited Cyprus for business reasons.