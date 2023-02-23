Over 3,000 Afghan refugees recently return from Iran

Over 3,000 Afghan refugees returned from the neighboring Iran over the past couple of days, said the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs on Thursday.

According to a statement by the ministry, the recently returned refugees totaled 3,541 and the refugee repatriation is still going on.

More than 270,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran over the past six months, the ministry said.

More than 2.5 million Afghan refugees have reportedly been living in Iran and about the same number are in Pakistan.