Three men arrested for shooting an off-duty officer in Northern Ireland

Three men have been arrested for shooting an off-duty officer in Northern Ireland, local police said on Thursday.

“This morning we have arrested three men, aged 38, 45 and 47,” in connection with the attempted murder of the officer on Wednesday, Simon Byrne, chief constable of Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI), told a press conference.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a high-profile PSNI officer who has led major investigations, including the 2011 murder of his colleague Ronan Kerr by dissident republicans, was shot multiple times in the town of Omagh in County Tyrone late Wednesday.

Caldwell was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable” condition, according to Byrne.

Assistant Chief Constable of PSNI Mark McEwan said while the attempted murder investigation is at an early stage, “the primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that, there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.”

The New Irish Republican Army, or New IRA, is a small armed nationalist group opposed to the 1998 Good Friday peace deal designed to end 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, known as The Troubles. ■