Breaking: Mid-air scare forces Air India emergency landing

A mid-air scare forced an Air India Express flight to make an emergency landing Friday at an airport in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of the southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said.

The Air India Express IX 385 flight from Kozhikode to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with 182 people on board made an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag.

According to officials, the flight took off at around 9:44 a.m. local time from Karipur Airport in Kozhikode and flew for hours before making the landing.

“The flight landed safely at the airport,” an official said. “A full emergency was declared at the airport for the landing of this flight.”

All passengers have safely disembarked the plane.

An Air India Express spokesman was quoted by local media as saying that arrangements were being made to send the passengers to Dammam by an alternate flight.

Reports said the rear part of the plane had hit the runway during take-off, following which the hydraulic gear of the plane was damaged. The fuel from the flight was let out over the Arabian Sea to facilitate its safe landing. ■