Full Text: Anastasiades speech to Resident Ambassadors to the Republic of Cyprus

Address by the President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, at the lunch he hosted in honor of the Resident Ambassadors to the Republic of Cyprus:

It is indeed a great pleasure and an honor to host the Resident Ambassadors to the Republic for the last time as the President of the Republic of Cyprus and to offer you a farewell lunch.

At the same time, I would like to warmly welcome the President and the members of the Board of Directors of the World Federation of Consuls who joined us today.

At the outset, I would like to express my most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims of the recent devastating earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye, and in particular to the families of our compatriots who have lost their lives.

To this end, and as a small symbol of support, as you might be aware, last week the Government decided to donate half a million euros in order to support the international efforts of providing assistance and aid to the needs of the survivors in Türkiye and Syria, and, of course, I would like to praise the significant humanitarian assistance offered by the people of Cyprus.

As you are all aware, my ten-year tenure as President comes to an end on 28 February, 2023.

In this respect, I wish to extend to your Governments and you personally, including your predecessors, my deepest appreciation and sincere thanks for the close and fruitful cooperation we developed all these years to the benefit of our countries and peoples, both bilaterally, regionally and within international fora such as the United Nations and the European Union.

In the last decade, the Republic of Cyprus went through a series of financial and other crises.

No sooner did we assume office we were faced with the imminent danger of state bankruptcy.

We boldly took hard decisions of responsibility, which led to a successful management of the crisis, thus allowing our country to leave behind the austerity measures sooner than anticipated, to display promising rates of growth, to regain its investment grade, to reduce unemployment, to restore the rights of the workers and to reinforce the allowances policy to the benefit of the vulnerable groups of the population.

The implementation of the right fiscal policy resulted in restoring the credibility of the Cypriot economy and in going forward with public and private investments channeled into new projects as well as projects that had been idle for decades.

Most important of all, it enabled the state to be a leading nation worldwide in successfully countering both the financial and health consequences and effects of the pandemic that struck humanity in 2020.

Sadly, the global health ordeal was followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has now reached its first year. As a result, in addition to the inflationary trends caused by the pandemic, we had to deal with the negative economic effects from the sanctions rightfully imposed by the European Union and many other countries against Russia.

This in turn brought about the energy crisis and consequent negative effects in many other sectors of the economy, with forecasts anticipating recession rather than growth.

In spite of all this and notwithstanding the negative financial consequences being recorded on a global scale, our small country has succeeded to manage them effectively, scoring growth rates of 5.8% in 2022, that is double the average EU rate, while for 2023, which is considered a recession year for most countries, growth in Cyprus is expected to range between 3-3.5%.

I am fully aware that during my ten-year tenure mistakes were committed – after all it is well-known that if only you remain idle you will commit no mistakes – however I really feel exceptionally proud that at the end of my term, as acknowledged by international independent bodies and world economic organizations, I shall be handing over a state that is, amongst others:

(a) Economically robust and strong.

(b) Effective in managing and protecting the vulnerable groups of the population, with a minimum guaranteed income, minimum guaranteed wage and pensions above the poverty threshold.

(c) A state that finally has its own health system for all its citizens without exclusions.

(d) A state that through important reforms has reshaped the administrative structure of the state, in sectors such as local administration, the social and justice system, the tourism and shipping industries.

(e) With a multilevel and reliable foreign policy that upgrades and fortifies our status as a state, making Cyprus a pillar of stability and peace in the region and beyond.

And although I confined myself to the minimum, it would be an omission on my part if I did not refer to the legacy we leave behind as a Government and which is none other than the national project “The Cyprus of Tomorrow”.

A project that provides for the realization of another 58 reforms and 75 investments, with a financial impact of more than 4.4 billion euros and the subsequent creation of thousands of new jobs.

If there is something I feel deeply burdened with, is the fact that despite my tireless efforts, I will leave the Presidency with my country still divided due to the decades–long intransigent stance, unfortunately, by Turkey, irrespective of the compromises and constructive proposals we have submitted.

There is only one path ahead and that is the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of a bi-zonal bi-communal federation in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and of course, international law and the EU values and principles.

Anything outside this context, such as Turkey’s position for a “two-state” solution would not only be detrimental for Cyprus and for all Cypriots. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, but also for the stability and security in the entire region, and would have global repercussions bearing in mind what is happening all over the world.

Your country’s assistance to reverse the current situation is and remains invaluable.

That is what I kindly wish to ask to all of you is not to lose sight on the Cyprus problem. A problem, which needs to be resolved within the established parameters: The UN Charter and the UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as the EU acquis taking into account the capacity of the Republic of Cyprus as an EU member-state.

To this end, I am urging all of you to work closely and constructively with the new President for a solution in line with the European acquis and the UN established parameters.

Closing with these thoughts, I wish to thank each and every one of you for the cooperation and for the undiminished support to the Republic of Cyprus by the Heads of your Governments and you personally.

I am certain that this cooperation and support will continue with the President elect, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, a close associate of mine, who has served as Government Spokesman and Minister of Foreign Affairs respectively, in my Government.

I raise my glass to wish to the friendly people of your countries and you personally constant prosperity and progress.