Helicopter carrying Iran’s Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashes

At least one was killed after a helicopter carrying 12 passengers, including Iran’s Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi, crashed in the south-central Iranian province of Kerman on Thursday, official news agency IRNA reported.

IRNA quoted sources as saying that most of the injured, including Sajjadi are in “favorable” conditions but two were “not in a good condition,” among them, Ismail Ahmadi, advisor to the minister, died due to the severity of his injury.

Kerman’s governor, Mohammad-Mehdi Fadakar, told IRNA that the accident happened as the helicopter was landing and the cause is under investigation. ■