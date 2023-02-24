Kenya takes double golds in Tel Aviv Marathon

Kenya’s Dominic Mibei won the men’s event of Israel’s annual Tel Aviv Marathon on Friday in a time of two hours, 10 minutes and 11 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Adamu Getahun, who clocked 2:11:25, and Joshua Kemboi of Kenya (2:13:50), finished second and third respectively.

Kenya also grabbed the gold in the women’s draw, after Margaret Njuguna crossed the finish line first in a time of 2:42:40, ahead of Russian pair Elena Tolstykh (2:46:46) and Evgeniia Indina (2:52:54).

Mibei and Njuguna each won a prize of 7,500 U.S. dollars.

Tadesse Getahon of Israel won the men’s half marathon in 1:03:02, while Alice Michel of France finished first in the women’s event in 1:17:46.

Around 30,000 athletes participated in the event, which also included 10km, 5km, hand cycle and children’s races. ■