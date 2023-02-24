UN delegation in Gaza to defuse Israel and Hamas tension

February 24, 2023

A Palestinian man holds a flag during a protest against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the West Bank, in Gaza City, on Jan. 31, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the West Bank prompted outrage among many Palestinians, who demonstrated on Tuesday to express their opposition to the U.S. top diplomat's presence in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A UN delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday to defuse the tension between Israel and Hamas, the ruler of the Palestinian enclave, Palestinian security sources said.

The delegation, headed by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, entered Gaza through the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing in the northern tip of Gaza, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The UN delegation would discuss with the Hamas leaders the humanitarian developments in Gaza Strip and work to prevent the regional tension from turning into a major military escalation, they added.

The visit came hours after Israeli fighter jets bombed Gaza in response to the firing of six rockets toward southern Israel. Five of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense systems and one fell in an open area, according to the Israeli military.

On Wednesday, an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus killed 11 Palestinians and injured 102 others, aggravating the already tense ties between Israelis and Palestinians. ■

