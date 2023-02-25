32 ancient-era tombs discovered in Egypt’s Minya

A joint Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission uncovered 32 limestone tombs dating back to the Roman, Persian, Byzantine and Coptic eras in the central province of Minya in Upper Egypt, according to a statement of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism on Friday.

“The discovery is very significant for revealing secrets about the history of Upper Egypt,” said Mostafa Waziri, chairman of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The ministry statement said the Roman-era tombs were found without lids or manuscripts, while the Coptic-era ones were rectangular holes under the earth, where several pieces of pottery were found.

The statement added that one of the discovered tombs was intact while others had been opened by looters in ancient eras. ■