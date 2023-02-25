California: Rainfall, snowfall and strong winds cause havoc

The powerful winter storm continued to hit western U.S. state California on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, snowfall and strong winds that led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages.

The cold and slow-moving storm is expected to cause havoc through Saturday. A previous storm that started in the U.S. West will continue to impact the Midwest and Great Lakes region with snow and strong winds on Friday, forecasters said.

“Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes, including the central and southern Sierra Nevada, and the high terrain of Transverse Range in southern California,” said the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for several counties in Southern California through Friday night. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” said the warning.

Many roads were closed due to mudslides and flooding.

Southwest California was under a “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms Friday for most coastal communities, with rotating storms and possible waterspouts from about Ventura Harbor northward to nearly Pismo Beach, according to NWS Los Angeles.

Rain will continue over all areas with increasing rain rates, weather forecast said. ■