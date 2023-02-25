Mnagangwa: Security at Zimbabwe’s ports of entry to be tightened

Zimbabwe will beef up security at its ports of entry to ensure that drugs are not smuggled into the country and thus affect the livelihoods of youths, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said this week.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is not a drug and illegal substance producer or peddler and will fight to protect the youths, who are the future of the country.

Zimbabwe has witnessed an increase in drug and substance abuse, especially among youths, forcing all stakeholders to come together and seek solutions to the growing problem.

Most of the drugs are allegedly being smuggled from some neighboring countries through Zimbabwe’s porous borders.

Mnagangwa said security at the country’s ports of entry would be tightened to plug the movement and proliferation of harmful drugs and substances, adding the review of legislation and related policy measures on drug and substance abuse is also receiving urgent attention.