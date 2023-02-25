Rwanda has announced the launch of high-speed Starlink satellite internet services in the country at an event in Kigali, the capital city.

Speaking at the launch, Rwandan Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire said it is in line with her government’s resolve to ensure digital inclusion. “Access to high-quality broadband is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s digital age. Launching Starlink services in Rwanda is a significant step forward in our commitment to creating a smart nation that promotes inclusivity, advances the digital society, and boosts the digital economy.”

“Our new broadband policy will help to spur investment, create jobs, and provide affordable and quality broadband services to all Rwandans,” Ingabire said.

The license provides for the provision of high-speed internet services at affordable rates through a network of Low Earth Orbit satellites as well as improvement of internet access in remote and rural areas, according to information from the ministry.

During the testing phase, the internet service achieved average speeds of up to 150 Mbps, with very low latency of 20 to 40 microseconds, the ministry said.

The launch came days after the Rwandan government announced plans to connect 500 remote schools with satellite internet terminals to provide high-speed internet access to ease access to digital learning content for both students and teachers. ■