India, Germany sign innovation, clean energy pacts

India and Germany on Saturday signed two government-to-government agreements on cooperation in innovation and technology and cooperation in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies.

The pacts were signed during the ongoing two-day visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Scholz’s first visit to India as the German Chancellor.

The two sides also signed a business-to-business memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Skill Council of Green Jobs and Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft. An announcement on the organization of the Asia Pacific Conference (APK) in India next year was also made on the occasion.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict was also discussed between the two leaders. Modi said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have been felt across the world. These have had a particularly negative impact on developing countries.

The two leaders also heard useful thoughts and suggestions from industry leaders of both countries, on topics such as Digital Transformation, FinTech, Information Technology, Telecom, and Diversification of Supply Chains, according to Modi. ■