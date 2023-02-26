Jordan launches 200-megawatt solar power plant

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Saturday inaugurated a 200-megawatt solar power plant in the capital Amman, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Being Jordan’s largest solar energy project, the plant is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company Masdar and the Finnish investment and asset management group Taaleri.

The launching ceremony was also attended by the United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who said the opening of the Baynouna plant would promote sustainable development, spread clean energy solutions on a wide scale and support joint effective climate action with Jordan.

He also highlighted the project’s contribution to achieving Jordan’s clean energy and climate goals and its role as a job generator and supporter of economic development.

Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said the new solar power plant helps prevent the emission of 360,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. ■