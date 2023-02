A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted off Central Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Monday morning, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake happened at 8:26 a.m. local time (0126 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 42 km southeast of Sigi Regency and a depth of 10 km under-land, the agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.