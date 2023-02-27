5.6 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Türkiye, 1 killed

One person was killed, 69 others were injured after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Türkiye on Monday, three weeks after the massive quakes that claimed more than 44,000 lives, the country’s disaster agency said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located at the Yesilyurt district of Malatya province, which had already been struck by the powerful tremors on Feb. 6.

A total of 25 buildings that had previously been damaged by the tremors earlier this month collapsed on Monday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country’s southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

Another two earthquakes jolted Hatay province in southern Türkiye on Feb. 20, killing six people. ■