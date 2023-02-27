Arab airspace opens to Israel’s national air carrier El Al

February 27, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Africa & Middle East, Israel, Mediterranean Focus, Top Story 0

Israel’s national air carrier El Al began operating on Sunday a new time-saving route via the airspace of Oman and Saudi Arabia, the company said.

El Al Flight 083 departed from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday evening bound for Bangkok, marking the first Israeli commercial flight using the new corridor.

The flight is expected to take around eight hours to reach Thailand’s capital. The new route would shorten flights to some Asian destinations by about two hours, according to a statement released by the company.

The new route comes after Oman announced last week opening its airspace to Israel, following a similar move announced by Saudi Arabia in July 2022.

Israel does not have official ties with either Oman or Saudi Arabia.

