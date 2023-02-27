Christodoulides and Netanyahu discuss economy, defence, energy and tourism

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the strategic significance of the relationship between the two countries, as well as the prospects for further strengthening in areas such as, among others, the economy, defence, energy and tourism.

In a phone conversation on Sunday, they also stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation.

Christodoulides will take office on March 1, to succeed Nicos Anastasiades, who already served two terms and couldn’t seek re-election according to the law.

Christodoulides has served under Anastasiades as director of the Diplomatic Office of the President, as government spokesperson and foreign minister.