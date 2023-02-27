Mexico regrets Peru’s decision to withdraw ambassador

Mexico said Saturday it regrets Peru’s decision to permanently withdraw its ambassador to Mexico and downgrade diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of charge d’affaires.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reiterated in a statement Mexico’s desire to “keep diplomatic communication channels open for the benefit of both societies.”

It also said Mexico will maintain its diplomatic and consular representation in Peru to promote ties between the two peoples and serve the Mexican community living in the Andean country, adding that it “hoped that a democratic solution to the disagreements in this sister Latin American country will soon be reached.”

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced on Friday the “permanent withdrawal” of the Peruvian ambassador to Mexico, after rejecting the repeated “unacceptable questioning” of her government by her Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Relations between Mexico and Peru have grown tense in recent months after the removal on Dec. 7 of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, whom Lopez Obrador insists is a victim of a coup by Peruvian Congress. ■