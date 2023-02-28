Brazilian Adriana Lima named FIFA Fan Ambassador

Brazilian supermodel, actress and businesswoman Adriana Lima was named as the Global Fan Ambassador by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) on Monday.

“When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness, and how approachable and passionate she is about our game,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a press release. “She lives and breathes ‘futebol’ and that is also why she can be an excellent link between FIFA and fans worldwide.”

“Coming from a more than modest background and being a football fan, I am very thankful and honored to have been chosen by FIFA to be the first Global Fan Ambassador and to be given such a platform to help fans get even closer to the game,” Adriana Lima was quoted as saying by FIFA.

Lima will present the FIFA Fan Award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on Monday night in Paris, France. ■