Israel detects polio case, epidemiological investigation launched

Israel on Monday reported the polio infection of an eight-year-old child in the north of the country.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said the case from the Upper Galilee region was detected after he came to a hospital to treat limb weakness.

The ministry said that it would launch an epidemiological investigation and contact people who were near the child for giving specific instructions.

A polio outbreak broke out in March 2022 in Israel with the diagnosis of nine cases, prompting the ministry to launch an extensive vaccination campaign for children and adolescents up to the age of 17.

The campaign turned out to be successful, and in July the ministry announced that the spread of the virus had stopped.

However, in recent months the virus has been detected again in sewage systems in several cities in Israel.

Polio is an infectious disease that spreads rapidly and can cause paralysis and, on rare occasions, can be fatal. ■