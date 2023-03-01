2 dead, 1 missing as migrant boat capsizes off Greek island

The bodies of two people were recovered from the sea after a boat carrying refugees and migrants capsized off the Aegean Sea island of Kos, the Hellenic Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

A total of 24 people were rescued. Survivors told authorities that 27 were on board when the incident occurred, according to a press release.

A rescue operation was underway on Wednesday to locate the missing person.

Greece has been the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis since 2015.

Over a million people have reached the country, and most continued their journey to other European countries. However, hundreds have perished at sea in the past nine years, according to the Greek government. ■