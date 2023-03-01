Death toll from train collision in central Greece rises to 32

The death toll from the collision of two trains in central Greece on late Tuesday night has reached 32, while 85 people have been injured, the Greek Fire Service said on Wednesday.

At least 53 injured people were hospitalized, the spokesperson of the Fire Service, Vasilios Vathrakogiannis, said.

Rescue workers continued to search for survivors in the wreckage of the passenger train which collided with a freight train close to midnight at Tempi municipality, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

Multiple carriages derailed, and at least three caught fire after the “strong” collision.

“Wagons 1 and 2 do not exist. Due to the collision’s severity, they were ejected,” Regional Governor of Thessaly Kostas Agorastos told national broadcaster ERT.

The Hellenic Red Cross has called on people to donate blood in a central square in the nearby city of Larissa to help the injured. ■